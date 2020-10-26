Emory Saint Joseph’s receives top designation for cardiac centers

The designation confirms that Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, provides around the clock daily heart care such as cardiac catheterization and angioplasty to treat patients suffering from a heart attack, as well as surgical procedures that include implanting defibrillators and other devices.

“For patients suffering from heart attacks or other serious cardiac events, it is critically important that they receive the right care without delay,” said Chief Operating Officer Kevin Andrews. "The development of Georgia’s Emergency Cardiac Care Centers helps ensure that patients in our community receive the most appropriate cardiac care to save lives.

Three other hospitals in Georgia with a Level I designation include Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and Redmond Regional Hospital in Rome, according to the Department of Public Health. Hospitals with Level II and III designations might provide some cardiac care but fewer services than Level I.