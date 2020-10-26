Emory Saint Joseph’s receives top designation for cardiac centers

A Sandy Springs medical center is one of four in Georgia to meet the highest criteria as an emergency cardiac care center.
Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital received a level I designation for emergency cardiac care services from the Georgia Department of Public Health earlier in October, spokesman Josh Brown said.
The designation is a result of a law passed by the General Assembly in 2017 to establish a Georgia Cardiac Registry. The registry is a reporting system the state required in the law for data that would help to reduce death rates from cardiovascular disease and improve recovery.
A 2019 American College of Cardiology report showed there were than 800,000 deaths from cardiovascular disease in 2016.
Brown said, Emory Saint Joseph’s applied for the level 1 qualifying credential and officials visited the hospital to verify the services provided.
The designation confirms that Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, provides around the clock daily heart care such as cardiac catheterization and angioplasty to treat patients suffering from a heart attack, as well as surgical procedures that include implanting defibrillators and other devices.
“For patients suffering from heart attacks or other serious cardiac events, it is critically important that they receive the right care without delay,” said Chief Operating Officer Kevin Andrews. "The development of Georgia’s Emergency Cardiac Care Centers helps ensure that patients in our community receive the most appropriate cardiac care to save lives.
Three other hospitals in Georgia with a Level I designation include Coliseum Medical Center in Macon, Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville and Redmond Regional Hospital in Rome, according to the Department of Public Health. Hospitals with Level II and III designations might provide some cardiac care but fewer services than Level I.