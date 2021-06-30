Ebenezer Baptist Church giving out free groceries every other week

No registration or ID are required for the distribution events, called “Manna Mondays.” The groceries include fresh fruits and vegetables.

Ebenezer will distribute the food in front of the church’s bell tower, located at 101 Jackson St. in the Sweet Auburn area, from noon to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out. The upcoming distribution dates are July 5, July 19, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23.