Ebenezer Baptist Church giving out free groceries every other week

Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is offering free groceries to members of the community every other Monday this summer.
No registration or ID are required for the distribution events, called “Manna Mondays.” The groceries include fresh fruits and vegetables.
Ebenezer will distribute the food in front of the church’s bell tower, located at 101 Jackson St. in the Sweet Auburn area, from noon to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out. The upcoming distribution dates are July 5, July 19, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23.
The church said the program is critical during the summer months when children are out of school, leading food insecurity rates to increase. The pandemic has also exacerbated concerns surrounding hunger in the last year.
Credit: Courtesy/Ebenezer Baptist Church