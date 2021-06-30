ajc logo
X

Ebenezer Baptist Church giving out free groceries every other week

Ebenezer Baptist Church. AJC file photo
Caption
Ebenezer Baptist Church. AJC file photo

Local News
By J.D. Capelouto, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is offering free groceries to members of the community every other Monday this summer.

No registration or ID are required for the distribution events, called “Manna Mondays.” The groceries include fresh fruits and vegetables.

Ebenezer will distribute the food in front of the church’s bell tower, located at 101 Jackson St. in the Sweet Auburn area, from noon to 3 p.m. or until supplies run out. The upcoming distribution dates are July 5, July 19, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23.

The church said the program is critical during the summer months when children are out of school, leading food insecurity rates to increase. The pandemic has also exacerbated concerns surrounding hunger in the last year.

A flyer for the Manna Mondays food distribution program.
Caption
A flyer for the Manna Mondays food distribution program.

Credit: Courtesy/Ebenezer Baptist Church

Credit: Courtesy/Ebenezer Baptist Church

In Other News
1
Atlanta Mayor wants to study city lighting to bolster public safety
2
DeKalb PD’s first ‘community service aides’ start work Monday
3
Former Atlanta mayor may have violated campaign laws
4
Dietary supplement company moving to Gwinnett from Alpharetta
5
Complaints against Cobb schools target school board, COVID-19 spending
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top