East Point to hold virtual town hall on crime and public safety

East Point City Councilman Joshua B. Butler IV will hold a virtual town hall Thursday for a discussion on crime and public safety.
Butler and police officials will discuss crime at Camp Creek Marketplace, street racing and the creation of a crime taskforce, a statement said.
Recent violent crimes include the shooting of a 22-year-old woman who was wounded in AMC Camp Creek 14 theater on Jan 9. In November, 11-year-old Tyreek Sims was shot and killed walking from his best friend’s home.
The town hall event will be held from 6:30-8:30p.m. Thursday and can be accessed by visiting the city of East Point website.