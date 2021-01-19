X

East Point to hold virtual town hall on crime and public safety

East Point City Councilman Joshua B. Butler IV will hold a virtual town hall Thursday for a discussion on crime and public safety. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Credit: TNS

By Adrianne Murchison, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

East Point City Councilman Joshua B. Butler IV will hold a virtual town hall Thursday for a discussion on crime and public safety.

Butler and police officials will discuss crime at Camp Creek Marketplace, street racing and the creation of a crime taskforce, a statement said.

Recent violent crimes include the shooting of a 22-year-old woman who was wounded in AMC Camp Creek 14 theater on Jan 9. In November, 11-year-old Tyreek Sims was shot and killed walking from his best friend’s home.

The town hall event will be held from 6:30-8:30p.m. Thursday and can be accessed by visiting the city of East Point website.

