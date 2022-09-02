East Point to dedicate memorial for lynching of 14-year-old boy

Tension built for two and a half hours before a group of 15 to 20 masked men scared the bailiff into apparently fumbling the key out of his pocket. But one of the masked men just took a hatchet to the lock anyway and the crew dragged Warren outside.

The article reports that Powell’s father and mother, the only Black people in the crowd, pleaded with the men who held their crying son. Their plea? “For God’s sake,” let our son “not be hung all the way until he was lost in the distance.”

The men walked off with Warren, rope in hand, and returned about 45 minutes later with their masks off and no Warren.

The newspaper article ends: “Little Ada Brooks, the victim of the ... brutal assault, was not injured, but greatly frightened, and after resting a few hours, was recovered from the shock.” There was no report on how Warren’s parents were doing.

The marker dedication is scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at 2847 Main St. in East Point.