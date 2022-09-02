ajc logo
East Point to dedicate memorial for lynching of 14-year-old boy

The hands of Kera Lamotte are shown after soil collection for Floyd Carmichael, who was reportedly shot to death by a mob without a trial after a white woman reported being assaulted, according to the Equal Justice Initiative. CONTRIBUTED BY REY GRANGER / FULTON COUNTY REMEMBRANCE COALITION

The hands of Kera Lamotte are shown after soil collection for Floyd Carmichael, who was reportedly shot to death by a mob without a trial after a white woman reported being assaulted, according to the Equal Justice Initiative. CONTRIBUTED BY REY GRANGER / FULTON COUNTY REMEMBRANCE COALITION

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Officials this weekend are holding a ceremony to honor the life of a Black teenager who was lynched in 1889.

The event commemorating Warren Powell is being hosted by the city of East Point and the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition. The coalition partners with the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative to help healing and raise awareness of lynchings.

Warren was accused of attacking a white girl named Ada Brooks while she was walking back from school. A mob of men broke into the jail the day of his arrest and lynched Warren. He was one of the at least 35 Black victims of racial terror lynching between 1889 and 1936, according to a news release from the city.

A Sept. 5, 1889 article in The Atlanta Constitution described Ada as “the daughter of a well-to-do and respectable farmer” and Warren as “a worthless fellow, who has spent most of his time in loafing about in town.” He was 14 years old.

ExploreQuilters depict lynchings in Roswell exhibit

The bailiff immediately telegraphed Atlanta to ask for help ensuring the safety of Powell, according to the newspaper story. The jail was two rooms in the back of the post office secured by a padlock. A mob of several hundred people had formed outside the jail two hours after the arrest.

Tension built for two and a half hours before a group of 15 to 20 masked men scared the bailiff into apparently fumbling the key out of his pocket. But one of the masked men just took a hatchet to the lock anyway and the crew dragged Warren outside.

The article reports that Powell’s father and mother, the only Black people in the crowd, pleaded with the men who held their crying son. Their plea? “For God’s sake,” let our son “not be hung all the way until he was lost in the distance.”

Explore‘Stories From the Soil’ exhibit honors victims of racial lynchings

The men walked off with Warren, rope in hand, and returned about 45 minutes later with their masks off and no Warren.

The newspaper article ends: “Little Ada Brooks, the victim of the ... brutal assault, was not injured, but greatly frightened, and after resting a few hours, was recovered from the shock.” There was no report on how Warren’s parents were doing.

The marker dedication is scheduled for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at 2847 Main St. in East Point.

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., right, and Army Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin unveil a memorial for Pvt. Felix Hall at Fort Benning. Video by Alyssa Pointer

About the Author

Follow Ben Brasch on twitter

Ben Brasch is the reporter tasked with keeping Fulton County government accountable. The Florida native moved to Atlanta for a job with The AJC. If there's something important to you going on in Fulton, he wants to know about it. Help him better metro Atlanta by dropping a line, anonymously or otherwise.

