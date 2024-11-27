Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Dressing vs. stuffing: Where does Georgia side on this critical Thanksgiving question?

When it comes to defining this delectable dish, the South stands in solidarity against the rest of the nation.
Georgians overwhelmingly prefer the term "dressing" over "stuffing," according to Google Trends.

Credit: Joey Ivansco / AJC

Credit: Joey Ivansco / AJC

Georgians overwhelmingly prefer the term "dressing" over "stuffing," according to Google Trends.
By
1 hour ago

Forget politics. If you want to see Americans really go at each other over a topic, just ask them a seemingly simple question when Thanksgiving rolls around:

“Stuffing or dressing?”

Even the experts disagree on whether there’s a difference between the two, but for many it comes down to how they’re cooked and presented. Dressing is cooked and served outside of the turkey; stuffing is done the opposite way. As with most Americanisms, the term varies from region to region in the United States, regardless of how it’s prepared. One Thanksgiving gobbler’s stuffing may be another’s dressing. And vice versa.

The vast majority of the nation’s so-called “red states” (in the Midwest, mainly) flip to a brilliant blue — going all in on “stuffing” — on this issue, according to Google Trends, which tracks what people search for online. And, in a nod to past political convention, the Solid South rises again — mainly, to hold firm in the “dressing” column. Here in Georgia, a noted swing state politically, the choice is clear: 67% of folks search for “dressing” versus 33% for “stuffing.” Atlanta’s numbers are similar, with a dressing over stuffing advantage of 66-34.

Macon, about 70 miles south of Atlanta, has little love for stuffing, where the search term holds a measly 20% popularity rate. In Albany, clearly a big “D” dressing town, only 10% of rebellious souls seek information on stuffing. Sounds like the Stove Top grocery aisles there are lonely.

Most of the South is Team Dressing and Mississippi leads the pack; a whopping 87% of the populace there search for “dressing.” Then there’s Florida, ever the renegade, bucking its usual trend and going along with — wait for it — California and New York in favor of stuffing, which is the Google term of choice for 66% of those living on the peninsula.

About the Author

Mandi Albright writes the AJC's Deja News feature and is an online presentation specialist with the AJC's Digital Presentation team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

The cost of your Thanksgiving meal might be a bit cheaper this year
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Bring these recipes shaped by Southern women to your Thanksgiving table
Placeholder Image
12 Southern-made gifts for the foodie on your shopping list
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of DBA Barbecue

Order last-minute Thanksgiving meals at these metro Atlanta restaurants
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Biden’s Commerce Department to impose fines on Chinese golf carts
Dickens calls battle with inspector general ‘political spectacle’
Thanksgiving forecast for Atlanta: Grab the umbrella before you leave
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

DeKalb officers shot at condo complex expected to make full recovery22m ago
Contracting for Atlanta airport shops prompts harsh response
Can Georgia Tech fans root for Georgia? Meet a couple that learned to2h ago