Dozens protest proposed furloughs for DeKalb teachers, staff

Rosemary Gorham, parent of an incoming freshman at Dunwoody High School, said she was at the protest to support teachers. School district officials need to know the proposed budget likely would push great teachers out of the district, she said.

“The motto is putting students first,” she said. “They’re not putting students first. They’re driving away great teachers with incompetence. They’re putting money first.”

District officials have proposed a $1.143 billion budget that, among other things, includes nine furlough days for district staff, saving approximately $30.5 million through teacher furloughs and $5.5 million from central office staff furloughs.

“The furlough days are an issue for me,” board vice chairwoman Vickie B. Turner said. “They are and they have been from the beginning.”

Furlough days were last used by the district as it worked through budget shortfalls amid the recession 10 years ago. In 2013, the district found itself about $14 million in debt amid the recession and issues with mismanagement, which saw then-Gov. Nathan Deal remove six members of the then nine-member board.

“We were broke, busted and disgusted,” board member Joyce Morley said.

The budget also calls for additional cleaning and disinfecting supplies to use when school buildings return to use and $10 million specifically for additional instructional support amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said her staff was looking all available avenues to balance a budget while maintaining a reserve balance of more than $100 million. This is a priority for the board, as future forecasts suggest revenue shortfalls related to the coronavirus may continue several years.

“The team has reviewed every available option to us,” Watson-Harris said.