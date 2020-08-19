Douglas County to reopen schools, require masks for students

North said the re-entry plan could change depending on how COVID-19 spreads through the community. To help combat the coronavirus, Douglas County school custodians will deep clean buildings each Friday. The system will also hire 150 teacher assistants to help reduce class sizes so the system can follow social distancing guidelines.

North said Douglas County principals, teachers and staff members are “happy to be back in their classrooms and are excited to once again be engaged with their students.” He also thanked parents for their patience and Douglas school board members for their support of the system.

“We know this is yet another change for our parents and students, but we ask that you also be flexible and grant us grace as we work together to provide a plan that will benefit our students and families,” North said. “I also ask that you and all of your family members do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering in public.”

As of Tuesday, Douglas County had 2,911 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths and 346 hospitalizations.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health District Director Dr. Janet Memark said in an email Monday that the agency is seeing improvements in key metrics, including the 14-day case rates, percentage of positive test results, overall number of cases, hospitalizations and intensive care unit use in both counties.