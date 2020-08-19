Douglas County to reopen schools, require masks for students

Another metro Atlanta school district has released a plan to transition back to face-to-face learning next month.
The Douglas County School System on Tuesday released its staggered approach to bringing students back to school starting Sept. 8. Douglas students began the new school year Aug. 17 with virtual learning.
Superintendent Trent North told parents in an letter posted on the district’s website that elementary school students will return to classes Tuesday, Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day. Classes will be held at schools Monday through Thursday; students will learn remotely on Fridays.
Middle school students will begin face-to-face learning Sept. 14; high school students Sept. 21. Students have the option to continue with remote learning for the rest of the school year.
The superintendent said students, staff members and guests will be required to wear masks or face coverings when they are inside school buildings or on a school bus. North said he and his leadership team met with Cobb & Douglas Public Health officials and outlined the safety procedures it will have in place when students return to school. The plan was also approved Monday by the Douglas County School Board.
North said the re-entry plan could change depending on how COVID-19 spreads through the community. To help combat the coronavirus, Douglas County school custodians will deep clean buildings each Friday. The system will also hire 150 teacher assistants to help reduce class sizes so the system can follow social distancing guidelines.
North said Douglas County principals, teachers and staff members are “happy to be back in their classrooms and are excited to once again be engaged with their students.” He also thanked parents for their patience and Douglas school board members for their support of the system.
“We know this is yet another change for our parents and students, but we ask that you also be flexible and grant us grace as we work together to provide a plan that will benefit our students and families,” North said. “I also ask that you and all of your family members do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face covering in public.”
As of Tuesday, Douglas County had 2,911 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 59 deaths and 346 hospitalizations.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health District Director Dr. Janet Memark said in an email Monday that the agency is seeing improvements in key metrics, including the 14-day case rates, percentage of positive test results, overall number of cases, hospitalizations and intensive care unit use in both counties.