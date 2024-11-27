Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Dickens calls battle with inspector general ‘political spectacle’

After months of silence, the Atlanta’s mayor finally spoke out about the administration’s clash over the watchdog office
Mayor Andre Dickens updates the city council about the city’s water failure during a council meeting at City Hall in Atlanta on Monday, June 3, 2024. The water crisis has reached its fourth day following the breakage of several pipes. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Mayor Andre Dickens updates the city council about the city’s water failure during a council meeting at City Hall in Atlanta on Monday, June 3, 2024. The water crisis has reached its fourth day following the breakage of several pipes. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens called the battle over the city inspector general’s authority a “political spectacle,” after months of silence while Inspector General Shannon Manigault worked to rally public support.

The mayor made an impromptu appearance on Tuesday night at a special called meeting of the governing board that oversees the inspector general and ethics offices. He said he wanted to “set the record straight.”

During lengthy remarks, he addressed claims that his administration is working to tamp down on the city watchdog’s power.

“My name, my word, my integrity, means everything to me,” Dickens said. “And I have not said a single solitary word negatively about the Office of Inspector General (or) the ethics officer.”

“I respect those people,” he said. “I respect those offices.”

In May, Manigault made an unprecedented speech during public comment at a City Council meeting that her office was being blocked from conducting investigations by top city officials. The comments launched a months-long debate around the office’s power, led to the creation of a task force to make recommendations on the office’s operations, and pinned the city’s watchdog against the first-term mayor.

Dickens defended the task force — created by his office — that recently released a number of recommended changes to the inspector general role. Many of those suggestions, Manigault argues, would limit the office’s authority and give the governing board more oversight on investigations.

“What I thought was about a process that could have helped strengthen the board and ... provide more oversight, which would also protect the public,” he said, “has also unfortunately turned into, what you mentioned, a political spectacle.”

The mayor launched an array of accusations against the office, from accidentally leaking his social security information online to purchasing “spy pins and nanny cams” to place around City Hall.

“Absolute power corrupts absolutely,” Dickens said. “There should be checks and balances — no one should play judge, jury (and) execution.”

And he slammed Manigault for promoting a Republican-organized political event on the office’s city government website just weeks before the general election.

Inspector General Shannon Manigault speaks at a Atlanta Young Republicans' event on Nov. 20.

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

On Nov. 20, the inspector general took part in a question-and-answer session with Atlanta Young Republicans, where she recounted the obstacles she was facing to conduct investigations. A former employee of the inspector general’s office organized and moderated the event.

At the panel, Manigault accused the mayor of pressuring her board chair to “reign in” the city’s inspector general.

“That activity alone is interfering with the independence of the office,” she said.

Atlanta’s Ethics Officer Jabu M. Sengova requested the flier for the event be taken down “immediately” since it was organized by a “partisan political organization,” according to emails obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The governing board has consistently voiced support for Manigault and originally called the special meeting to issue their own concerns with the task force recommendation’s, but decided to table their statements after the mayor’s visit.

The city’s Office of Inspector General was created in 2020, in the wake of a yearslong federal Department of Justice corruption investigation at City Hall, and independently investigates within Atlanta’s government.

“I’m very well aware — as a son of this city, as a business owner in this city — we’ve had corruption, we’ve had abuse, we’ve had ethical challenges,” Dickens said Tuesday. “I don’t want those black eyes on our city anymore.”

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Dickens administration wants to dictate changes to city inspector general office
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NYPD gets a new top cop after months of turmoil. Jessica Tisch is the 2nd woman to lead...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Bill Torpy

Could Fulton County acquire the city detention center, at long last?
Placeholder Image

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Self-defense hearing concludes for ex-Atlanta officer charged with murder
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Biden’s Commerce Department to impose fines on Chinese golf carts36m ago
Thanksgiving forecast for Atlanta: Grab the umbrella before you leave
Piedmont Park: 120 years of gatherings and change
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian poised to get $6B federal loan to build Georgia factory
Zoo Atlanta adjusts to life without pandas
Shaky Knees Festival announces new dates and move to Piedmont Park next year