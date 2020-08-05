Deluxe might bring 700 corporate jobs to Sandy Springs

A corporation that generated more than $2 billion in revenue last year is considering Sandy Springs for a new technology innovation center.
The move by Minnesota-based Deluxe Corporation would create more than 700 new jobs with an average salary of $91,500 in the north Fulton city, officials said.
At a Tuesday meeting, Sandy Springs City Council members approved a standard incentive application submitted by Deluxe. If the city is selected, Sandy Springs has agreed to waive as much as $255,000 in permit and business license fees depending on the length of the company’s office lease.
Deluxe is well known for making paper checks, but also helps other businesses with financial services including solutions to operating more effectively in a digital world.
In Sandy Springs, the company would spend $10 million on building construction and $2 million on furniture and fixtures, Economic Development Director Andrea Worthy said Tuesday. Employees would move into the 172,000 square foot office later this year or early 2021, she said.
In apparent anticipation of post-pandemic times, a statement on Deluxe provided by Sandy Springs said the company would benefit the local economy by hosting clients weekly who would stay in local hotels and patronize area restaurants.
The potential relocation of the technology innovation center to Sandy Springs has been somewhat secret. It was referred to as Project Painted Lady until Tuesday.
Sandy Springs partnered with the Georgia Department of Economic Development for the project, Mayor Rusty Paul said.
Worthy would not disclose what city the technology services department is moving from or what location is being considered in Sandy Springs.
“They need to make that decision (on relocation) with stakeholders first without having it prematurely disclosed,” Paul said.
Deluxe has numerous offices across the U.S. including in Dunwoody and Lithia Springs.
Worthy said Deluxe plans to make a final decision on relocation in 30-60 days.