Deluxe might bring 700 corporate jobs to Sandy Springs

In apparent anticipation of post-pandemic times, a statement on Deluxe provided by Sandy Springs said the company would benefit the local economy by hosting clients weekly who would stay in local hotels and patronize area restaurants.

The potential relocation of the technology innovation center to Sandy Springs has been somewhat secret. It was referred to as Project Painted Lady until Tuesday.

Sandy Springs partnered with the Georgia Department of Economic Development for the project, Mayor Rusty Paul said.

Worthy would not disclose what city the technology services department is moving from or what location is being considered in Sandy Springs.

“They need to make that decision (on relocation) with stakeholders first without having it prematurely disclosed,” Paul said.

Deluxe has numerous offices across the U.S. including in Dunwoody and Lithia Springs.

Worthy said Deluxe plans to make a final decision on relocation in 30-60 days.