Delayed start for COVID vaccines, tests in DeKalb on Thursday

Due to expected inclement weather, the DeKalb Board of Health will delay opening its COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites Thursday.
Board of health vaccination sites in Doraville and Stonecrest will be open from noon to 5 p.m. The county’s testing site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m.
All DeKalb County health centers will also open at noon.
Officials said individuals with testing appointments for Thursday morning were being “being notified and provided options to reschedule or register for testing at another location.”
Health department spokesman Eric Nickens said vaccination appointments for tomorrow had not yet been released when the decision to delay opening was made.
“Therefore, the state’s system that we’re on will only allow appointments starting at noon,” he said.