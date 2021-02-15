X

Delayed start for COVID tests, vaccines in DeKalb on Tuesday

02/10/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — A COVID-19 vaccination is administered during a DeKalb County Board of Health and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. COVID-19 vaccination event at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest, Wednesday, February 10, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
02/10/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — A COVID-19 vaccination is administered during a DeKalb County Board of Health and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. COVID-19 vaccination event at the Lou Walker Senior Center in Stonecrest, Wednesday, February 10, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Local News | 49 minutes ago
By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The DeKalb Board of Health said weathers forecasts necessitate the later start

The DeKalb Board of Health will start COVID-19 tests and vaccinations later than scheduled on Tuesday, citing “forecasted black ice and low temperatures.”

Testing and vaccination sites will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, two hours later than usual.

ExploreAtlanta weather: Black ice a concern as temperatures plummet

Officials said those with testing appointments at the county’s site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church were being “notified and provided options to reschedule or register for testing at another location, including testing sites in neighboring counties.”

Those scheduled to receive vaccinations at the county’s Doraville and Stonecrest sites prior to 11 a.m. Tuesday can show up to be vaccinated later in the day or on Wednesday, officials said.

Visit dekalbhealth.net for more information.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.