Delayed start for COVID tests, vaccines in DeKalb on Tuesday

The DeKalb Board of Health will start COVID-19 tests and vaccinations later than scheduled on Tuesday, citing “forecasted black ice and low temperatures.”
Testing and vaccination sites will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, two hours later than usual.
Officials said those with testing appointments at the county’s site at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church were being “notified and provided options to reschedule or register for testing at another location, including testing sites in neighboring counties.”
Those scheduled to receive vaccinations at the county’s Doraville and Stonecrest sites prior to 11 a.m. Tuesday can show up to be vaccinated later in the day or on Wednesday, officials said.
Visit dekalbhealth.net for more information.