DeKalb’s COVID-19 testing sites closed due to weather

050420 Decatur: Some of the more than two dozen specimen collection volunteers line up to begin taking hundreds of free COVID-19 tests at a pop-up site at the House of Hope on Monday, May 4, in Decatur. Pastors, local physicians, health ministers, and other community leaders united to encourage area residents to get tested with more than 200 motorists arriving for the opening. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Thursday due to weather.

The remnants of Hurricane Sally area expected to dump several inches of rain on metro Atlanta throughout the day, presenting challenges for the outdoor, drive-thru testing sites.

A health board spokesman said any appointments scheduled for Thursday had been moved to Friday.

Testing through DeKalb’s health department is free and open to anyone wanting to be tested. For more information or to make an appointment, visit dekalbhealth.net or call 404-294-3700, Option 1.

After several recent changes, DeKalb officials now offer testing at three different locations:

  • BrandsMart USA parking lot, 5000 Motors Industrial Way in Doraville
  • Former Sam’s Club parking lot, 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest
  • Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. in Atlanta

