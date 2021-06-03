ajc logo
DeKalb will rectify delay in yard trimming collections this weekend

The new trucks are considered more efficient and cost-effective than older ones. DEKALB COUNTY
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Tyler Estep, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

DeKalb County sanitation will address delays in yard trimming collections with special weekend service.

Delays have been experienced this week for some residents in the Atlanta, Brookhaven, Doraville, Dunwoody and Tucker areas, officials said. Residents are encouraged to keep their yard trimmings at the curb through Saturday, when crews anticipate servicing those affected by the delays.

“The Sanitation Division apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates residents’ patience as residential collection teams work toward a resolution,” a press release said.

For more information, contact the sanitation division’s customer care team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov; visit dekalbsanitation.com; or follow @DKalbSanitation on Twitter.

