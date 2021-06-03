DeKalb will rectify delay in yard trimming collections this weekend

Delays have been experienced this week for some residents in the Atlanta, Brookhaven, Doraville, Dunwoody and Tucker areas, officials said. Residents are encouraged to keep their yard trimmings at the curb through Saturday, when crews anticipate servicing those affected by the delays.

Explore DeKalb offering vaccinations at next food distribution event

“The Sanitation Division apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates residents’ patience as residential collection teams work toward a resolution,” a press release said.