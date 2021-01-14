DeKalb will host its next big food giveaway on MLK Day

The traditional part of DeKalb’s King Day celebration — its 37th, making it Georgia’s longest running county-sponsored program, according to officials — will start at 9:45 a.m. Monday (Jan. 18). It will be aired on DCTV.

At 10 a.m., a first-come, first-served food distribution event will begin at four different sites throughout the county. A total of 3,500 packages that include 20-pound boxes of fruit and vegetables and 10-pound bags of chicken will be handed out.