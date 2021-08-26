DeKalb water billing: Options for avoiding disconnection as ban ends

Option 2: Residents can request to enter an installment payment agreement by visiting www.dekalbcountyga.gov/installment, calling customer service at 404-378-4475 or returning the form that was previously mailed to customers.

Installment plans can last up to 84 months, with minimum payments of $25 per month (plus payment of new bills).

Option 3: Residents can request a COVID-19 hardship installment plan if they’re unable to pay due to a pandemic-related issue. That application is available at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/hardship.

Option 4: Residents can also initiate a formal dispute, something the county encourages for anyone who has “unresolved water billing concerns.”

A dispute can be initiate by calling 404-378-4475 or emailing dekalbwaterbillingfn@dekalbcountyga.gov.

For more information on water billing in DeKalb County, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/watershed-management/water-disconnection-moratorium.

A county presentation on efforts to address long-standing water billing issues is included below.