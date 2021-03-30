DeKalb schools notify parents about data breach

PCS Revenue Control Systems, Inc. this month sent letters to parents stating that the company in December 2019 detected an unauthorized access to files and records of school meal programs it manages, the district’s statement said.

PCS said in a statement that the breach potentially exposed students’ names, identification numbers, dates of birth and Social Security numbers. While PCS said it found no evidence that the information was misused, credit monitoring services were provided for affected families. The company also said it conducted a review of its system to identify areas where security could be tightened.