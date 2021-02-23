DeKalb school district to discuss long-term plan for buildings

DeKalb County School District officials will hold a virtual meeting this week to discuss the district’s facility planning process.
The town hall about the school system’s comprehensive plan is schedule for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and can be viewed online.
The DeKalb County Board of Education approved a contract last August for work on its comprehensive plan to alleviate overcrowding in schools. The district chose architecture firm Perkins & Will for the project, at a cost of $1.9 million.
DeKalb chief operations officer D. Benjamin Estill II previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the district’s plan will address what can be done in the next five years to improve buildings for students and staff. The plan also involves the development of enrollment projections, which will inform future redistricting scenarios, according to the district’s website.
Questions for the meeting can be submitted in advance at CMP@dekalbschoolsga.org.