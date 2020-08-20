DeKalb sanitation employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee who works in the administrative building for DeKalb County sanitation has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced late Wednesday.
All employees who work in the building and may have come in contact with the employee will be tested and quarantined, officials said. The administrative building — which has been closed to the public since March — has also been sanitized.
County spokesman Andrew Cauthen said that only administrative employees were affected and that trash pick-up for residents and businesses were running normally.
“All calls are being handled by our 311 call center, so customers should not experience any change in service delivery,” Cauthen said.
DeKalb was also forced to temporarily close the central office of the county tax commissioner earlier this month after an employee there tested positive for the virus.