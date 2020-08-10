DeKalb reopens signature public golf course following $2.2M renovation

The public golf course first closed in the fall of 2017 for renovations and reopened in December 2019. But the course was closed again in March “after erosion caused safety issues with the golf cart bridges,” the county said in a statement.

The golf course, driving range and tennis courts will be open every day from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the county implementing several new safety precautions due to the threat of coronavirus. Visitors are required to wear face masks inside the clubhouse, and tee times will be every 15 minutes to ensure golfers are spaced apart on the course.