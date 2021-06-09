DeKalb once again mulling creation of a county convention center

According to the request for proposals issued by Discover DeKalb earlier this year, those previous studies have all identified the Northlake area near Tucker as the “optimal” landing spot for such a facility.

“The presence of a convention/conference center will allow DeKalb to compete with local and regional municipalities who have existing facilities,” Discover DeKalb director James Tsismanakis said. “It is our goal to position DeKalb to be unique, so the facility will attract events and generate revenue for the venue, local restaurants, hotels, and businesses.”

Johnson Consulting kicked off their efforts last week by meeting with various county officials as well as “meeting and event planners and several arts and cultural organizations,” according to the press release.