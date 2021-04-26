DeKalb offering free voter ID cards

DeKalb is offering the cards because recently signed state legislation added new ID requirements for voters, particularly those voting by absentee ballot.

“We are committed to the voters of DeKalb County, and will be actively communicating how the voting experience may be different for some voters with the passage of [Senate Bill 202],” elections director Erica Hamilton said in a news release. “For voters who do not have the appropriate identification, the time is now to tackle this so that voting is a breeze during the next election.”