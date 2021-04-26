DeKalb offering free voter ID cards

DeKalb County elections officials are urging residents without a driver’s license or other state identification to go ahead and secure a free voter ID card.
DeKalb is offering the cards because recently signed state legislation added new ID requirements for voters, particularly those voting by absentee ballot.
“We are committed to the voters of DeKalb County, and will be actively communicating how the voting experience may be different for some voters with the passage of [Senate Bill 202],” elections director Erica Hamilton said in a news release. “For voters who do not have the appropriate identification, the time is now to tackle this so that voting is a breeze during the next election.”
Voters interested in obtaining one of the ID cards can visit the DeKalb elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive in Decatur.
They should bring an existing “photo identity document,” or a document that includes their full legal name, date of birth, proof of voter registration as well as another document reflecting their full legal name and providing proof of their address in DeKalb County.
The elections office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit dekalbvotes.com for more information.
Voters can also visit https://dds.georgia.gov/voter-id to start the ID card process online.