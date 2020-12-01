DeKalb limiting COVID-19 testing hours due to frigid weather

With frigid weather on the way, the DeKalb County health department will tweak hours at its COVID-19 testing sites for the next several days.
Officials said testing will only be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
According to Channel 2 Action News meteorologists, the first freeze of the season was expected overnight Monday, with Tuesday starting with lows in the 20s and a projected high of 42 degrees.
Freezing starts are in the forecast through Thursday morning.
DeKalb County currently operates three drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites: one at the former Sam’s Club store at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest; one at the BrandsMart USA parking lot at 5000 Motors Industrial Way near Doraville; and one at Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE in Atlanta.
Testing at health department sites is free and open to anyone wanting to be tested, but pre-registration is encouraged. Visit dekalbhealth.net or call 404-294-3799 and select Option 1 to schedule an appointment.
DeKalb recently switched to self-swab exams for COVID-19 tests, joining several other Georgia health districts in moving away from more intrusive collections. DeKalb officials said the hoped the change will “help individuals to become more comfortable with getting tested, as the swab will not have to go as far back into the nostril.”