DeKalb libraries to begin accepting returns today

For those itching to check out a new book, contact-free pickup service will be available starting Monday, July 27, at select branches: Decatur, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Hairston Crossing, Redan-Trotti, Salem-Panola, Stonecrest, Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams, Tucker-Reid H. Cofer and Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown. Pickup should be available at all branches by the following week.

Residents can place holds through the online catalog or by calling their local branch. Anyone with questions can call the Library Administrative Center at 404-508-7190 or call their local branch.

“We are excited to be able to begin serving patrons again, but we ask for your patience as we work through the kinks of these new processes,” library director Alison Weissinger said in a statement. “Branches will be operating with small groups of staff to ensure adequate social distancing is maintained. Safety of staff and patrons is our top priority.”