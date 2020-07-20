DeKalb libraries to begin accepting returns today

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, the DeKalb County Public Library system is accepting returns of books and other library materials that were checked out before the system closed down.
As of Monday, residents can use outdoor drop boxes at their local library to return books they had checked out.
But don’t worry — you won’t be charged an overdue fine for that book that’s been sitting at home since March, even if it was overdue when the library system shut down due to the pandemic. DeKalb libraries are “suspending overdue fines on all materials through the end of the year,” the county said in a statement.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all returned materials will be “quarantined” for three days before they are processed and removed from a person’s library account, the county said.
For those itching to check out a new book, contact-free pickup service will be available starting Monday, July 27, at select branches: Decatur, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Hairston Crossing, Redan-Trotti, Salem-Panola, Stonecrest, Toco Hill-Avis G. Williams, Tucker-Reid H. Cofer and Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown. Pickup should be available at all branches by the following week.
Residents can place holds through the online catalog or by calling their local branch. Anyone with questions can call the Library Administrative Center at 404-508-7190 or call their local branch.
“We are excited to be able to begin serving patrons again, but we ask for your patience as we work through the kinks of these new processes,” library director Alison Weissinger said in a statement. “Branches will be operating with small groups of staff to ensure adequate social distancing is maintained. Safety of staff and patrons is our top priority.”