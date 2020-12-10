DeKalb County Schools to prohibit fans during winter sports

Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said teams may begin with scheduled competitions starting Dec. 10, but the district will continue to prohibit fans in the stands because coronavirus infections are still high in the community.

“The District will continue to review data daily regarding the spread of COVID-19 and if concerns created by coronavirus place student-athletes and coaches at an unacceptable level of risk, teams will be notified, and athletic competitions may be suspended,” the release said.