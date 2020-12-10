DeKalb County Schools to prohibit fans during winter sports

The DeKalb County School District has lifted the delay of its winter-season sports: basketball, cheerleading, wrestling and swimming.
Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said teams may begin with scheduled competitions starting Dec. 10, but the district will continue to prohibit fans in the stands because coronavirus infections are still high in the community.
“The District will continue to review data daily regarding the spread of COVID-19 and if concerns created by coronavirus place student-athletes and coaches at an unacceptable level of risk, teams will be notified, and athletic competitions may be suspended,” the release said.
DeKalb participants must continue to utilize all COVID-19 mitigation strategies, which includes but is not limited to daily temperature checks, always wearing a face mask when not in active play, hand sanitizing at each water break, sanitizing shared equipment, and social distancing.
“While we acknowledge the social, physical, and emotional benefits that athletics provides, we will always make decisions to protect the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, their families, and the community,” the release said.
Clayton County Schools on Wednesday also announced they will continue to ban fans in the stands during winter sports games.