DeKalb County School Board elects new chair and vice chair for 2021

DeKalb County Board of Education member Vickie B. Turner was elected chairperson of the board during the monthly scheduled meeting Monday night.
Turner joined the school board in 2014 and served as vice chair beginning in 2020.
Outgoing chair Marshall Orson, who previously served as vice chair beginning in 2018, had to steward the district through two superintendent searches, financial reporting concerns, and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s clearly been a challenging – but I think in many ways – successful year despite the challenges we’ve had,” Orson said.
The chairperson works with the superintendent in planning board agendas, and the chair presides over meetings. When school board chair speaks on an issue, the statement is typically made on behalf of the entire board.
Turner, who was re-elected last year to represent District 5 in DeKalb, said she was humbled and appreciative of the board’s confidence in her ability to lead.
Credit: Courtesy of DeKalb County School District
Diijon B. DaCosta nominated Turner unopposed. She in turn nominated DaCosta unopposed for vice chair. DaCosta, who was elected in 2018 to represent District 6, is the sole Black male on the board after veteran member Michael Erwin stepped down to move away with his family.
DaCosta, a product of the DeKalb School District, said he will collaborate with the board chair and the board members to support the district’s families and staff.