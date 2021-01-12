DeKalb County School Board elects new chair and vice chair for 2021

Turner, who was re-elected last year to represent District 5 in DeKalb, said she was humbled and appreciative of the board’s confidence in her ability to lead.

DeKalb County Board of Education member Diijon DaCosta Credit: Courtesy of DeKalb County School District Credit: Courtesy of DeKalb County School District

Diijon B. DaCosta nominated Turner unopposed. She in turn nominated DaCosta unopposed for vice chair. DaCosta, who was elected in 2018 to represent District 6, is the sole Black male on the board after veteran member Michael Erwin stepped down to move away with his family.

DaCosta, a product of the DeKalb School District, said he will collaborate with the board chair and the board members to support the district’s families and staff.