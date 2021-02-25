DeKalb CEO uses ‘state of the county’ address to thank workers

Since then, more than 51,000 DeKalb residents have tested positive for the virus. More than 750 have died.

On Thursday, Thurmond thanked everyone from police officers and firefighters to workers in sanitation and water treatment plants for helping keep the county running through it all. The CEO — who has called giving pandemic-related hazard pay to a wide range of county employee one of his proudest achievements — also thanked county commissioners and staff at the local health department.

He encouraged them all to keep going.

“At this time, what will fuel us, what will fortify us, what will make us strong and successful, is that we have to love the people that have lifted us up,” Thurmond said. “That is my message, that is my commitment.”

Thurmond’s address, while virtual, was a ticketed event. Officials said video of the speech will be available to the public starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

It will be available at dctvchannel23.tv and on Comcast Channel 23.