DeKalb CEO uses ‘state of the county’ address to thank workers

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond skipped the partisan politicking and blatant boosterism that often fills “state of the county” addresses on Thursday, opting instead to deliver a short speech thanking employees, first responders and healthcare workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thurmond’s address — delivered virtually and streamed online by the Council for Quality Growth — came just days before the one-year anniversary of the virus’ arrival in Georgia and in DeKalb.
It clocked in at less than 13 minutes.
“Let us thank the heroes and heroines who are often faceless and nameless,” Thurmond said. “Those who cannot work remotely but have never faltered to stand up to the challenge, to continue to provide critical services in a time of unprecedented need.”
DeKalb County’s first COVID-19 cases were reported on March 11, 2020, nine days after the first cases were reported elsewhere in the state.
Since then, more than 51,000 DeKalb residents have tested positive for the virus. More than 750 have died.
On Thursday, Thurmond thanked everyone from police officers and firefighters to workers in sanitation and water treatment plants for helping keep the county running through it all. The CEO — who has called giving pandemic-related hazard pay to a wide range of county employee one of his proudest achievements — also thanked county commissioners and staff at the local health department.
He encouraged them all to keep going.
“At this time, what will fuel us, what will fortify us, what will make us strong and successful, is that we have to love the people that have lifted us up,” Thurmond said. “That is my message, that is my commitment.”
Thurmond’s address, while virtual, was a ticketed event. Officials said video of the speech will be available to the public starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3.
It will be available at dctvchannel23.tv and on Comcast Channel 23.