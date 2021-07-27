DeKalb back-to-school drive set for Saturday

The DeKalb County School District will host an event this weekend to help students and parents prepare for the first day of classes.
The district’s “Back-to-School Drive-Thru” event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at three locations: Buck Godfrey Stadium at 2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur; James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston; and North DeKalb Stadium at 3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.
The first day of school for DeKalb students is Aug. 2. DeKalb’s event will provide distribute food and provide school supplies, grab-and-go refreshments and vendor resources to students and their families.
Parents who want school supplies will be required to provide proof of their child’s registration in the district. That information can be obtained through the system’s Infinite Campus portal.
The DeKalb County Board of Health will offer an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine from 8 a.m. to noon at each location. DeKalb schools said no one is required to get the vaccine before receiving supplies or food offered at the drive-thru event.
DeKalb schools superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in her weekly newsletter that the district understands how stressful preparing for school can be for parents, so it also created a checklist to help families get ready for the first day of school.
“Our facilities have missed the energetic spirit of our scholars, and it shows in each teacher and staff member who excitedly prepares for the first day of school,” she said. “We can’t wait to see those smiling faces or hear the fantastic sounds of chatter and laughter amongst classmates.”