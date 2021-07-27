DeKalb back-to-school drive set for Saturday

The district’s “Back-to-School Drive-Thru” event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at three locations: Buck Godfrey Stadium at 2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur; James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston; and North DeKalb Stadium at 3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

The first day of school for DeKalb students is Aug. 2. DeKalb’s event will provide distribute food and provide school supplies, grab-and-go refreshments and vendor resources to students and their families.