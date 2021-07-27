ajc logo
X

DeKalb back-to-school drive set for Saturday

The DeKalb County School District will host a Back-to-School Drive-Thru event on Saturday, July 31 at three locations. (File photo)
Caption
The DeKalb County School District will host a Back-to-School Drive-Thru event on Saturday, July 31 at three locations. (File photo)

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The DeKalb County School District will host an event this weekend to help students and parents prepare for the first day of classes.

The district’s “Back-to-School Drive-Thru” event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at three locations: Buck Godfrey Stadium at 2817 Clifton Springs Road in Decatur; James R. Hallford Stadium at 3789 Memorial College Avenue in Clarkston; and North DeKalb Stadium at 3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

The first day of school for DeKalb students is Aug. 2. DeKalb’s event will provide distribute food and provide school supplies, grab-and-go refreshments and vendor resources to students and their families.

ExploreDeKalb schools reimposes mask mandate for students, staff

Parents who want school supplies will be required to provide proof of their child’s registration in the district. That information can be obtained through the system’s Infinite Campus portal.

The DeKalb County Board of Health will offer an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccine from 8 a.m. to noon at each location. DeKalb schools said no one is required to get the vaccine before receiving supplies or food offered at the drive-thru event.

DeKalb schools superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said in her weekly newsletter that the district understands how stressful preparing for school can be for parents, so it also created a checklist to help families get ready for the first day of school.

ExploreMore stories about DeKalb County public schools

“Our facilities have missed the energetic spirit of our scholars, and it shows in each teacher and staff member who excitedly prepares for the first day of school,” she said. “We can’t wait to see those smiling faces or hear the fantastic sounds of chatter and laughter amongst classmates.”

In Other News
1
DeKalb says $50 gift cards led to more vaccinations
2
Fulton County Schools to expand enrollment in new virtual academy
3
Gwinnett school board plans confirmation vote on Wilbanks’ successor
4
Cobb schools counselor resigns over district’s handling of racism
5
DeKalb police chief, APD leader both finalists for Texas job
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top