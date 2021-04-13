Curry Up Now opens in downtown Alpharetta

Indian street food restaurant Curry Up Now has opened a new location in Alpharetta City Center. Atlanta franchisee Hemant Suri said the cuisine and fast-casual concept fits with Alpharetta’s growing population of young professionals and Indian population.
Curry Up Now burritos, bowls, sandwiches and other menu items include ingredients found in Indian foods such as curries, ghee and paneer.
The fast-growing restaurant concept was founded in 2009 by husband and wife Akash and Rana Kapoor and Amir Hosseini.
Suri is a longtime Alpharetta resident. In additional to the new restaurant location, he operates Curry Up Now locations in Decatur and Reynoldstown.
“After living in Alpharetta for more than two decades, I’ve recognized the potential this concept has to be well received by the community,” he said in a statement. “Between the mix of forward-thinking young professionals and growing Indian population, we feel this market is truly craving what we have to offer.”
The restaurant is located at 24 South Main Street, in a space that was formerly home to Botiwalla, which permanently closed during the pandemic.