Crucial northwest portion of Beltline could be completed ahead of schedule

The Beltline is collaborating with the PATH Foundation on planning the 4.4-mile Northwest Trail, which will run from Huff Road on the Westside to the Northeast Trail at Peachtree Creek near Lindbergh, the organization announced Wednesday.

Last month, the Beltline put out a call for a qualified engineering consultant to study the northwest portion of the trail. The Beltline has canceled that request and said PATH will manage and fund the planning study.