Credit scores shed some medical debt; critics say it’s only partial help

The companies provide businesses the credit scores of customers, a rating meant to convey the reliability and soundness of the individual’s finances. A consumer with a low credit score may find it hard to get a loan — or pay a much higher interest rate to get it.

That can put more stress on a household, especially those with lower incomes.

Medical bills are a special problem, one that is more acute in Georgia, said Liz Coyle, executive director of Georgia Watch, a pro-consumer group. “Medical debt often leads to bankruptcy, and Georgia has one of the highest rates of bankruptcy.”

The burden is proportionally higher among Black consumers, she said.

Medical bills can be crushing, soaring far above $500, and many consumers who dependably pay other expenses struggle with medical bills, Coyle said. “What the bureaus announced is good, but it’s not enough.”