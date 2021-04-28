COVID-19 cases trend down in Cobb and Douglas counties

As of Monday, there were 212 cases per 100,000 people in Cobb County and 242 cases per 100,000 people in Douglas County over a two-week period. These are the lowest COVID-19 rates observed in the two counties in a while, Memark said.

Cobb County has a 4.2% positivity rate, while Douglas County has a 7.8% rate — the rate is the percent of all people tested for coronavirus who are positive for the virus. The higher the positivity rate, the greater the transmission of the virus in the community.