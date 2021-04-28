COVID-19 cases trend down in Cobb and Douglas counties

The rate of COVID-19 cases dropped in Cobb and Douglas counties, according to a Tuesday update from Janet Memark, district health director for the two-county public health department.
As of Monday, there were 212 cases per 100,000 people in Cobb County and 242 cases per 100,000 people in Douglas County over a two-week period. These are the lowest COVID-19 rates observed in the two counties in a while, Memark said.
Cobb County has a 4.2% positivity rate, while Douglas County has a 7.8% rate — the rate is the percent of all people tested for coronavirus who are positive for the virus. The higher the positivity rate, the greater the transmission of the virus in the community.
Memark reported that Cobb’s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to come down, while Douglas’ numbers have plateaued. Memark encouraged people not to “abandon all defenses,” as high transmission still exists despite reassuring declines.
Currently, 21% of Cobb County residents are fully vaccinated, while only 14% of Douglas County residents are fully vaccinated, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s vaccine distribution dashboard.
“Let’s all work together to get over the finish line,” Memark said in the update. “Let’s get ourselves vaccinated, wear our masks in public and keep our distance. Slowly, the restrictions are coming off. I hope soon, we won’t have any more restrictions at all.”
The full newsletter is available on the Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s website.