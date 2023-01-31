BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Atlanta, DeKalb leaders announce ‘agreement’ on training center
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Court allows execution-by-firing squad lawsuit to go forward

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The federal appeals court in Atlanta is allowing a man on death row to continue pursuing a lawsuit in which he seeks to be executed by a firing squad instead of by lethal injection.

In a decision issued Monday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to dismiss the suit filed by Michael Wade Nance. Nance contends a medication he takes for back pain has made his brain less receptive to pentobarbital, the drug Georgia uses in lethal injections. He also says being killed instead by a firing squad would reduce his risk of severe pain.

Nance was sentenced to death by a Gwinnett County jury in 2002 for fatally shooting 43-year-old Gabor Balogh when he resisted giving up his car. Nance had just robbed the Tucker Federal Savings and Loan in Lilburn and was looking for a getaway car.

Nance previously had his firing squad claims dismissed in the federal courts, but the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated them in a decision handed down last year.

Writing for the 11th Circuit, Chief Judge Bill Pryor said Nance “has plausibly alleged that execution by firing squad would be a viable and less painful alternative method of execution, as applied to him.”

Citing a 2008 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Pryor noted “if a state refuses to adopt such an alternative in the face of these documented advantages, without a legitimate penological justification for adhering to its current method of execution, then a state’s refusal to change its method can be viewed as ‘cruel and unusual’ under the Eighth Amendment.”

The 11th Circuit sent Nance’s case back to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee in Atlanta to determine if the Department of Corrections can give a legitimate explanation why it must carry out Nance’s execution only by lethal injection.

The state had argued against the firing squad, calling it “relatively uncommon and archaic.” But Pryor noted Nance had cited the detailed firing squad protocol employed in Utah. And that Nance contended Georgia could not only carry it out “relatively easily and reasonably quickly,” it would also be “virtually painless.”

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court said a challenge against lethal injection can only prevail when a person shows that method of execution creates “a substantial risk of serious harm.” A showing must also be made that “there are known and available alternatives that are feasible, readily implemented and that will in fact significantly reduce the substantial risk of severe pain.”

In Monday’s decision, Pryor said that Nance had satisfied both requirements.

Under Georgia law, lethal injection is the sole method of executed permitted in the state. So if Nance prevails in his lawsuit to be executed by firing squad, presumably the state Legislature would have to make that an alternative method of execution here. Or the state could use something other than pentobarbital for its lethal injection.

Nance is within his rights in proposing a different alternative, even one that is not authorized under Georgia law, Pryor wrote. He added, “If no method of execution would satisfy both the federal Constitution and Georgia law, Nance cannot be executed.”

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center3h ago

A year later, the Kemp-Dickens reset is in full swing with two working closely
2h ago

Credit: Handout

Stock Up: 3 sweet treats for your valentine
2h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech 2023 football schedule released
17h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech 2023 football schedule released
17h ago

Credit: Erin Sintos

Developer sought for 3-acre Buckhead site near future Beltline trail
2h ago
The Latest

Next Clayton sheriff to face multitude of issues over jail facility, staffing
8h ago
Clayton County launches new ‘Clayton Connected’ podcast
8h ago
Clayton chairman’s ex-secretary charged with making false statements to GBI
18h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Land disturbance permits set to be issued for Atlanta training center
3h ago
In Southside neighborhood, a new model for development on the Beltline
The Jolt: Georgia members of Congress defend living outside of their districts
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top