Council to allow more speakers

Atlanta City Council members approved a motion from Council member Michael Julian Bond for the council to amend the agenda and move into committee as a whole after they’ve exhausted the current list of public speakers.

The move will allow the council to avoid public speaker limitations in the city’s ordinance and allow more individuals to address the body even if they did not get signed up before the cut off time.

“Regardless of whatever side of the issue you find yourself on, I believe it’s our greater obligation to hear from the public,” Bond said.

The motion passed 12-1. Council member Howard Shook voted against it.