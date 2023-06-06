Council allows one extra hour of public comment

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, council had finally exhausted the initial list of more than 350 public commenters. Sticking to the motion made hours before, members moved into committee as a whole to avoid speaker limitations.

Council voted to allow one extra hour of public comment after already sitting through 12 hours. A line of training center opponents who hadn’t yet gotten the chance to speak formed a line from the podium, up the chamber aisle and out the door.

A 1-hour countdown clock started on the screens in the chamber.

But over the course of the last couple of hours, the temperature in the chamber rose steadily and attendees began to fan themselves with fliers and notepads. Around 1:30 a.m. Shipman announced that the air conditioning system was, in fact, broken.