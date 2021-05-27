Confrontation at Atlanta graduation leads to arrest warrant for mother

“We are incredibly saddened that the enforcement of our graduation regalia and dress code requirements led to an incident between a parent and a Drew Charter School administrator,” said Head of School Peter McKnight in a written statement.

The school did not specify what exactly the graduate wore that was out of compliance. A school official said she “was not wearing the proper attire for graduation,” according to the police report.

The academic regalia rule covers things such as approved honor cords, medals, caps and gowns. It says students cannot decorate their caps. The dress code specifies requirements such as shoe type.

Drew spokeswoman Catherine Woodling said the school delayed giving diplomas to six graduates on Saturday because of various dress code and regalia violations. She said every student was allowed to participate in the ceremony, walk across the stage and receive the folder that holds the diploma.

Students typically receive their official diplomas after the ceremony. But the six whose attire did not meet dress code and regalia rules had their diplomas withheld temporarily.

Woodling said those students will all receive their diplomas by Friday.

“These rules, established in 2017 when Drew Charter School graduated its first senior class, were put in place to ensure the safety of our students and to uphold the decorum of the commencement ceremony. Our students and parents were aware that not following the rules would result in a delay in receiving their diplomas,” McKnight wrote.

To help needy students, school officials purchased a dozen pairs of shoes that fit the footwear requirements: black, closed-toe and dressy.

During Saturday’s incident, Alleyne allegedly yelled at school officials and struck Tameka Allen, Drew’s dean of students, according to a police report.

The altercation was captured on school cameras. Allen suffered “a small contusion on the forehead” and declined medical treatment, the report states.

Alleyne told police she was not physically aggressive and said officials were “picking on her daughter and she had enough,” the report states.