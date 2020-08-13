Complaint against former police chief’s wife is closed

The police report was filed in June by Councilman Brian Weaver after Heather Byers sent an email to City Council members that he considered threatening. Byers is married to former Johns Creek police chief Chris Byers, who resigned his position on Tuesday following a city investigation into sexual allegations made against him that were not made public.

According to the police report filed on June 12, Heather Byers believed Weaver had spoken out and criticized her husband for his negative social media comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, and indicated that she would go after anyone who talked about him in a disparaging way.