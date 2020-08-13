Complaint against former police chief’s wife is closed

A police complaint accusing the wife of the former Johns Creek police chief of making threats against a city council member was closed with no action taken.
The police report was filed in June by Councilman Brian Weaver after Heather Byers sent an email to City Council members that he considered threatening. Byers is married to former Johns Creek police chief Chris Byers, who resigned his position on Tuesday following a city investigation into sexual allegations made against him that were not made public.
According to the police report filed on June 12, Heather Byers believed Weaver had spoken out and criticized her husband for his negative social media comments on the Black Lives Matter movement, and indicated that she would go after anyone who talked about him in a disparaging way.
Johns Creek spokesman Bob Mullen said the police looked into Weaver’s complaint and did not believe Heather Byers’ email contained a criminal threat. The complaint was closed on June 15 with no action taken, he said.
Chris Byers was suspended from duty that day as officials began to investigate allegations they said were unrelated to Byers’ social media post. His resignation was effective on Tuesday after reaching a confidential settlement agreement with the city.
Councilman Weaver, who is Black and a retired senior commander with the Johns Creek Police Department, said he filed the police report on Heather Byers out of an “abundance of caution.”