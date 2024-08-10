‘Comfortable mornings,’ clear skies for Perseid meteor shower viewing

Atlanta will reach 95 degrees by the afternoon, while the average for this time of year is 90.

We’ll stay sunny and hot for the next few days, including Sunday, when a high of 93 degrees is expected, Nitz said.

In mid-August, the Perseid meteor shower peaks and is one of the best meteor showers of the year, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Perseid meteors often create long, colorful streaks as they travel through Earth’s atmosphere, NASA said. It is one of the most plentiful showers, with the potential to see up to 90 meteors per hour.

Showers occur when Earth passes through the debris trail left by comets orbiting the Sun, NASA explained. The Perseids originate from the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. As this debris enters Earth’s atmosphere, it disintegrates, creating fiery, colorful streaks in the sky.

The shower will be active until Sept. 1, with this year’s peak expected on Aug. 13. The best time to see “shooting stars” is during the pre-dawn hours, though they can sometimes be visible as early as 10 p.m.

Skies are expected to remain clear through the weekend, according to Nitz, making it a great opportunity to view any meteors. Areas with less light pollution will offer the best viewing conditions.

