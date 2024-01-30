College Park to pay former city manager half a year’s salary, benefits and more

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution obtained a copy of the agreement through an open records request after council members last week refused to release details. The agreement states that the severance payment is intended to “to make Hawthorne whole after losses and damages potentially incurred.”

Hawthorne was hired last April. His firing took place as city council sought to bring forth a charter amendment allowing council to hire and fire city employees, including department heads, by a majority vote — and override city manager decisions.

It was reversed during a special-called meeting on Jan. 22. Councilwoman Jamelle McKenzie said that Hawthorne believed the proposed changes to city ordinances would make his success impossible and were the reason for his resignation.

In addition to the nearly $140,000 in payments to Hawthorne, the resignation agreement states that Hawthorne will receive health benefits for six months, more than 400 hours in vacation and sick pay, and a city contribution into his deferred compensation account. The amount of the contribution was not disclosed.

The document says that Hawthorne agrees not to bring legal action against the city regarding his departure and that neither party can disparage the other.

In place of Hawthorne, Public Works Director Dr. Emmanuel Adediran has been named interim city manager.