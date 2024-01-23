College Park fired city manager prematurely, negotiates resignation agreement

Councilwoman Jamelle McKenzie said that Hawthorne believed proposed changes to city ordinances would make his success impossible.

Since Jan. 1, the new city council body has directed city attorney Winston Denmark to draft a charter amendment allowing council to hire and fire city employees, including department heads, by a majority vote — and override city manager decisions.

“Before Mr. Hawthorne could negotiate formerly and announce his resignation from the city, this body took action at the Jan. 16 meeting to terminate him,” McKenzie said in a motion to rescind the firing. “That action was premature.”

Councilmembers Jamelle McKenzie, Tracie Arnold and Roderick Gay voted in approval of reversing Hawthorne’s firing. Councilman Joe Carn was opposed.

The conflict between Mayor Bianca Motley Bloom and City Council members appears to continue.

An ordinance approved this month limits Motley Bloom’s ability to express opinions or participate in debate of city council agenda items.

City Council members declined to accept a figurative passing of the gavel to temporarily preside over the meeting when the mayor expressed a desire to speak on the issue of Hawthorne’s departure.

Hawthorne was initially fired “for cause” following a closed-door executive session on Jan. 16. There was no reason given and he was not allowed to comment on his termination at that meeting. Public Works Director Dr. Emmanuel Adediran is interim city manager.

Hawthorne is the second city manager to be fired since June 2022, after being hired in April.

Former city manager Darnetta Tyus was fired after four months, and filed a lawsuit against the city last year alleging a culture of intimidation and bullying of women throughout the city administration and City Council.