Metro Atlanta

College Park mayor files federal lawsuit against city she leads

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom is suing the city she leads. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

By
2 minutes ago

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom filed a federal lawsuit against the city she leads over attempts by city council to limit her duties.

Broom, the first woman and Black mayor in the city’s history, alleges in the lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta that the city has precluded her “speaking during the debate on legislative initiatives as presiding officer” and has attempted “to remove her duties and responsibilities as the presiding officer of the city council.”

Broom, who was sworn in as mayor in 2020, also alleges the city has stopped her from offering proclamations and altered her duties and responsibility as “CEO of the city,” according to the lawsuit.

Broom has been at odds with members of the College Park City Council for months, most recently in January when she said there was an ordinance proposed that sought to strip her of her ability to run the body’s meetings. Broom also claimed the ordinance limited her ability to express opinions or to debate items on the council’s agenda.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

