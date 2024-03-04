College Park mayor files federal lawsuit against city she leads

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom filed a federal lawsuit against the city she leads over attempts by city council to limit her duties.

Broom, the first woman and Black mayor in the city’s history, alleges in the lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Atlanta that the city has precluded her “speaking during the debate on legislative initiatives as presiding officer” and has attempted “to remove her duties and responsibilities as the presiding officer of the city council.”

Broom, who was sworn in as mayor in 2020, also alleges the city has stopped her from offering proclamations and altered her duties and responsibility as “CEO of the city,” according to the lawsuit.