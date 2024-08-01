College Park group completes first step in recall effort

Exclusive: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
The political action committee United College Park is seeking to recall the election Councilwoman Jamelle McKenzie for numerous alleged actions that they say violate the oath of office.

The political action committee seeking to remove a College Park councilmember obtained more than double the number of signatures required to start the process.

The nonprofit United College Park this week submitted 233 signatures on an application to the city clerk’s office that could lead to recalling the election of Ward 1 Councilwoman Jamelle McKenzie. A total of 100 signatures were required when turning in the form.

The group is alleging McKenzie has intimidated residents who disagree with her, contributed to a toxic environment among city staff and numerous other actions.

The city clerk’s office has verified signatures on the form against signatures on voter files, said Dom Kelly, chair of United College Park.

Recalling McKenzie’s election now requires the group to collect 900 signatures on a new petition. That number represents 30% of registered voters in Ward 1 during last November’s election, Kelly said.

McKenzie denies any wrongdoing as a councilwoman in College Park and says United College Park members misled residents who signed the original recall application form.

“I was sworn in earlier this year, and remain delighted to serve, “ she said in a statement last week.

Tuesday, McKenzie texted and emailed The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to say that she is concerned that “circulators of the petition have been lying to residents” to get them to sign the forms.

McKenzie forwarded an apologetic email from 19-year-old resident, Jaiden Palmer, who stated she was misled when she signed. In the email, Palmer said she thought the signatures were being collected to help McKenzie stay in office instead of an effort to remove the councilwoman.

“I am 100% certain that every person who signed that petition was explicitly given the reasons why we are working to recall Jamelle McKenzie and was explicitly told that this was for recall efforts,” Kelly said.

The application for recall in which the 233 signatures were collected states the reasons for the efforts above the signature boxes.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

