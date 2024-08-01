College Park group completes first step in recall effort

The city clerk’s office has verified signatures on the form against signatures on voter files, said Dom Kelly, chair of United College Park.

Recalling McKenzie’s election now requires the group to collect 900 signatures on a new petition. That number represents 30% of registered voters in Ward 1 during last November’s election, Kelly said.

McKenzie denies any wrongdoing as a councilwoman in College Park and says United College Park members misled residents who signed the original recall application form.

“I was sworn in earlier this year, and remain delighted to serve, “ she said in a statement last week.

Tuesday, McKenzie texted and emailed The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to say that she is concerned that “circulators of the petition have been lying to residents” to get them to sign the forms.

McKenzie forwarded an apologetic email from 19-year-old resident, Jaiden Palmer, who stated she was misled when she signed. In the email, Palmer said she thought the signatures were being collected to help McKenzie stay in office instead of an effort to remove the councilwoman.

“I am 100% certain that every person who signed that petition was explicitly given the reasons why we are working to recall Jamelle McKenzie and was explicitly told that this was for recall efforts,” Kelly said.

The application for recall in which the 233 signatures were collected states the reasons for the efforts above the signature boxes.