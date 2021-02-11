Cobb schools: Virtual classes will return for 2021-22

“Plans for next year are being built based on feedback from students, teachers, and families and public health guidance for Cobb County,” she said.

Cobb County schools started the 2020-21 school year with a remote-only option due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but began offering both in-person and virtual learning options in October. The district said about 66 percent of its families, which represents 70,529 students, chose the face-to-face classroom option for the second semester. Cobb’s remaining 36,449 students chose to stick with virtual learning.

Another window will open Feb. 15-28 to allow families to choose to continue with in-person or remote learning for classes from March 15 to the end of the school year on May 26. Parents can make that choice by visiting the district’s online portal.