Cobb schools: Virtual classes will return for 2021-22

A remote learning option will be on the table when Cobb County students resume classes for the upcoming school year.
During the Board of Education’s work session Thursday, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the district will offer a virtual learning option for students when a new school year begins on Aug. 2.
Ragsdale said he believes the trend of school districts offering both in-person and remote options could be here to stay because “some students excel” in the virtual learning environment.
“If some students learn better in a remote environment and can excel quicker, then that’s incumbent upon us to make sure we are providing that opportunity,” he said.
District spokeswoman Nan Kiel said system staff members have been working on plans for the upcoming school year since the current year began in August. She said no other details have been finalized, and more information will be shared with the public once it becomes available.
“Plans for next year are being built based on feedback from students, teachers, and families and public health guidance for Cobb County,” she said.
Cobb County schools started the 2020-21 school year with a remote-only option due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but began offering both in-person and virtual learning options in October. The district said about 66 percent of its families, which represents 70,529 students, chose the face-to-face classroom option for the second semester. Cobb’s remaining 36,449 students chose to stick with virtual learning.
Another window will open Feb. 15-28 to allow families to choose to continue with in-person or remote learning for classes from March 15 to the end of the school year on May 26. Parents can make that choice by visiting the district’s online portal.