Cobb schools turn 27 buses into Wi-Fi hotspots for students

The Cobb County School District on Wednesday will dispatch 27 buses outfitted with Wi-Fi technology to various areas around the county for students to use during the week. The buses will be parked in 23 locations so students can use the internet from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cobb schools note four places will require two buses due to the number of students enrolled in area schools.

The Georgia Department of Education provided funding for the school district to implement the project. A list of bus locations can be found on the district’s website.