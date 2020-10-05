Cobb school board candidates craft resolution denouncing racism

The candidates also condemn racism and hate in schools and society, affirm that Black lives matter and “recognize the urgent need to ensure that equity is at the center of everything we do as a school district," according to the resolution.

Hutchins told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the candidates felt it was time to show school board incumbents that it “should not have been that hard” to condemn racism.

Explore Cobb school board divided on resolution against racism

“We knew we had a leadership problem with our board and it was up to us to show Cobb County what leadership looked like," said Hutchins, who has no opposition and will succeed retiring board member David Morgan.

School board member David Chastain, who is not up for re-election, said the candidates were able to come up with a resolution because they all share the same political and philosophical world views. The school board could not come to a consensus because its members aren’t on the same political wavelength.

“That’s the difference between doing something in an effort to get elected versus doing something in an effort to lead," he said.

Terrebonne, who is running against Republican board chair Brad Wheeler, said people have told her they are hurt and disappointed by the school board’s inability to speak with one voice against racism.

“We want families know that they are valued and we want to create a safe, learning environment for everyone,” she said.

Randy Scamihorn, who is in a contested race against Benson, said the Democratic candidates “want to pick a fight over political ideology instead of what we can do to educate our children."

“It’s clear their objective is to indoctrinate, not educate, our children here in Cobb County,” Scamihorn said.