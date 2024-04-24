Cobb renames county administration building in honor of David Hankerson

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday renamed the county building off Marietta Square in honor of the late David Hankerson, the county’s first Black county manager.

Hankerson served in the position for 24 years and is lauded as one of the longest-serving county managers in Georgia. He died in January at the age of 77 after a long illness. Several prominent county leaders attended his funeral in February, including Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, former Gov. Roy Barnes, former Chairman Sam Olens, and current County Manager Jackie McMorris, who said that Hankerson “created a pathway not only for me, but for so many at Cobb.”

Explore Cobb mourns former county manager David Hankerson

The county building at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta will now be named the David Hankerson Building. The commissioners also presented a proclamation to his family to “celebrate his life and to honor his service to Cobb County.”