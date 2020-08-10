Cobb parents calling for in-person classes to host rally in Marietta

The Reopen Cobb Schools rally is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Marietta Square. The rally will be the second one in as many weeks organized by parents who want the Cobb County School District to reinstate an in-person learning option for their children. Organizers are also circulating a petition calling for the reinstatement of traditional classroom teaching that has received more than 8,400 signatures.

Cobb County schools, the second largest district in the state, will begin the 2020-21 school year Aug. 17 with remote learning. The system, which ended the previous school year virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, initially planned to offer both in-person and virtual learning options to parents when the new year starts. However, due to the recent spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths stemming from the virus, the district decided to begin the year with a virtual-only option.