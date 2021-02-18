Cobb names principal for new middle school

Yoder said he plans to host a series of virtual town hall meetings to hear from families and students who currently attend Bellmont Hills, Fair Oaks and Green Acres elementary schools, which will feed into the new middle school.

As principal, Yoder said he hopes Pearson Middle School will be known for providing a high-quality education to its students.

“Under my leadership, the community can expect a leader that will create a school environment where everyone is held to high expectations in all that they do, from the front office to the custodians, to the teachers, to the cafeteria,” he said. These same expectations will also be expected of all our students. To be our best, we must be at our best every day – and this what the Pearson community can expect.”