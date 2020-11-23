Cobb County teacher battling COVID-19 in ICU

Priscella Key, who also has COVID-19, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that in addition to ventilator, her husband is on a life support machine for his heart and lungs, and is getting dialysis for his kidneys. She said the doctors at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, where her husband is in ICU, will perform a tracheotomy with the hopes of taking him off the ventilator later Monday or Tuesday.

Key said her husband started feeling ill on Friday, Nov. 6. By that Sunday, she was also sick. On Nov. 9, they both took rapid tests, which came back positive for COVID-19. The Keys both ran fevers and had chills and body aches throughout the week. A family doctor on Friday, Nov. 13 told them to buy a pulse oximeter so they could track their blood oxygen levels. If their levels dropped below 85%, they were to go to urgent care, Priscella Key said.

By Sunday, Patrick Key’s blood oxygen level dropped to 76%, so they called an ambulance. Key was admitted to Kennestone’s critical care unit. When he began to experience respiratory failure, he was placed on a ventilator, dialysis and the machine that performs the work of his heart and lungs. He was then moved to the ICU.

Priscella Key, who is at home recovering from COVID-19, said the doctors and nurses at WellStar Kennestone Hospital “have been amazing.”

“They have been so compassionate and have communicated with us and have been very patient with us,” she said. “Their team deserves a huge outpouring of thanks and recognition for what they did.”

Priscella Key said she is also “overwhelmed with gratitude” from the community support they have received. On Sunday, a group of teachers went to the Key home and cleaned up the family’s yard.

“It was amazing to see that many people who wanted to help,” she said. “It really is heartwarming to feel the love and support that the community is giving.”