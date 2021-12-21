Cobb County redevelopment arm to sell 32 acres near Six Flags for affordable housing

The land represents over half of the 51 acres the authority acquired in its bid to revitalize the area near Six Flags of Georgia. And, if the project secures financing and final approval, it would represent the first major redevelopment project overseen by the SCRA since a special tax district was created in 2014.

Doug Stoner, the board chair for the SCRA, told the AJC that board has long envisioned using the land, which surrounds the former Magnolia Crossing apartment property, to provide three badly needed services to the community: housing, health care and fresh food. The proposed development would take care of the first, and Stoner said the authority is in talks with Cobb and Douglas Public Health to use some of the remaining land for a medical campus. That would leave about 10 acres to pursue a grocery store of some kind.