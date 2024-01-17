BreakingNews
American Cancer Society gives prediction for cancer cases, deaths in 2024
Metro Atlanta

Cobb County drug treatment court celebrates five graduates

Judge Kimberly Childs speaks during a program celebrating 20 years of Cobb County Drug Court on Thursday, October 26, 2023. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Judge Kimberly Childs speaks during a program celebrating 20 years of Cobb County Drug Court on Thursday, October 26, 2023. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

Cobb County’s drug treatment court celebrated five new graduates last week, the latest to complete the accountability court program that launched over 20 years ago.

The court is designed to rehabilitate nonviolent offenders with substance use disorders through treatment and counseling, including weekly drug testing and court appearances for 18 to 24 months. Participants risk going back to jail and face the original charges by breaking the program’s strict rules. Charges can be reduced, dropped or expunged upon graduation.

Explore‘Drug courts work’: Cobb County’s treatment court celebrates 20 years

“Drug Court was a place for me to learn who I really am. It helped me gain the necessary tools and skills I needed to maintain my life. I needed the accountability to get my life on the right track and now it is better than it ever was,” one of the graduates said in a county news release.

The program has had over 700 graduates in 20 years, according to county data. Accountability court programs have revolutionized criminal justice in Cobb County and across the U.S. by reducing recidivism and bettering outcomes for the individuals who participate, advocates say.

Views of a success note from a graduate of Cobb County Drug Court shown on Thursday, October 26, 2023. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

icon to expand image

“The Cobb County Drug Treatment Court transforms the courtroom into a place of hope and healing,” said Judge Kimberly Childs, who oversees the court. “Instead of punishment, we offer evidence-based treatment and compassion to foster a lifetime of sobriety.”

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top